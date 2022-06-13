MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOST opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. MobileSmith has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

