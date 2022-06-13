Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $15.46 on Monday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers International Group began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444 over the last 90 days.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

