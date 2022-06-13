Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.90

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 804.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 39.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 49,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.