Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE STRY opened at $5.32 on Monday. Starry Group has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

