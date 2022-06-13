Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) were up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 376,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 322,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.13.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

