Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Molten Ventures stock remained flat at $$6.64 during midday trading on Monday. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
