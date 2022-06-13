Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,886.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MONDY. BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 2,072 ($25.96) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

