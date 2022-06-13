Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Montage Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

