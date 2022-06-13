Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Short Interest Update

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st.

MNTK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,608. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20 and a beta of -0.88.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

