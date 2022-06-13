Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 112302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$27.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 9.49.
Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)
Featured Stories
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.