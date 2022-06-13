Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 112302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

