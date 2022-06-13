Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $267.00

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $267.00 and last traded at $267.39, with a volume of 5001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after buying an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

