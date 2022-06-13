Morgan Denis Carroll Sells 25,000 Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,197.40.

Morgan Denis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.54. 530,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19. Endeavour Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of C$25.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.1584233 earnings per share for the current year.

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

