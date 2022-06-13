Morgan Stanley Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $21.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 52,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 345.80 and a beta of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

