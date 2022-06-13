Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIF traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

