Morgan Stanley Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $21.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.