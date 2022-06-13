Morgan Stanley Trims ironSource (NYSE:IS) Target Price to $4.75

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.
Shares of IS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 104,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. ironSource has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $13.14.
ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
