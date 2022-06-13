Morgan Stanley Trims ironSource (NYSE:IS) Target Price to $4.75

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of IS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 104,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. ironSource has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 164.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 115.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 142.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 3,325,759 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 1,118.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

