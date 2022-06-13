Morgan Stanley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $316.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.93.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $18.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.66. 30,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,511. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

