Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.00

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.95, with a volume of 4970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Morguard from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$18.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$264.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 12.8599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.