Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $114.00

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.95, with a volume of 4970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.30.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Morguard from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.
About Morguard (TSE:MRC)
Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.
