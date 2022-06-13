Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $221.53

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $221.53 and last traded at $222.45, with a volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total value of $4,724,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,569 shares of company stock valued at $47,090,942 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.