Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.
In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Morphic by 3,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,949,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morphic by 23.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227,635 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
