Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial lowered shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

