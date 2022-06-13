Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $491,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Shares of MCAE stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

