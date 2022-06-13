Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

COOP opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.