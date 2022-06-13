Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
COOP opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $52.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Read More
