MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Up 96.0% in May

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSDA opened at $9.79 on Monday. MSD Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 834,374 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,004,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 693.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 751,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 656,565 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $22,662,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

