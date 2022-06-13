MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 86,623 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 168.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 336,843 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,015,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.