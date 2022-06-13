MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €212.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €212.00 ($227.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($208.60) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ETR:MTX traded down €4.50 ($4.84) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €176.20 ($189.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($241.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is €187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.50.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

