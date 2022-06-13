Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MLLGF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

