Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($354.84) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($307.53) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA MUV2 traded down €6.20 ($6.67) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €219.00 ($235.48). 389,324 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €246.09. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a one year high of €198.95 ($213.92).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

