Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in May

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $24.50.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

About Murata Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.