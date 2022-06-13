Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Up 68.1% in May

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 2,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,739. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Muscle Maker ( NASDAQ:GRIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 52.97%.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

