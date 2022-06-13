MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVO opened at $12.36 on Monday. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

