Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.69

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 1038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 195.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 319.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.