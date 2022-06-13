Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $305.20

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 305.20 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 308.78 ($3.75), with a volume of 377448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.40 ($4.02).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.55. The company has a market capitalization of £226.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

