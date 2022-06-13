NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.46

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,171 shares of company stock worth $366,286. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.