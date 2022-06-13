Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NSSC opened at $19.46 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $714.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.