Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NSSC opened at $19.46 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $714.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

