NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASB stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. NASB Financial has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.23.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

