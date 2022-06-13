National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Financial Analysis

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Rating) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get National American University alerts:

This table compares National American University and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boxlight $185.18 million 0.27 -$13.80 million ($0.21) -3.56

National American University has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National American University and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 479.32%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than National American University.

Risk and Volatility

National American University has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -6.84% -26.77% -7.66%

Summary

Boxlight beats National American University on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Company Profile (Get Rating)

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, the company provides MimioClarity, a classroom audio solution; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; MimioVote, a student assessment system; and MimioPad, a wireless pen tablet, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.