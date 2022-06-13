National Bank Financial Trims Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Target Price to C$1.10

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.49 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
Adventus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
