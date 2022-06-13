National Bank Financial Trims Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Target Price to C$1.10

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.49 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.