National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.22. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2,175 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 462,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.