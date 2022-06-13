National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.22. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2,175 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
