National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.22. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2,175 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NESR. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

