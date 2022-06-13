National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $966,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

