National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NHI stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $966,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
