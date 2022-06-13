National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 246,378 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,761,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $3,987.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $52,747.80.

On Friday, April 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00.

Shares of NRC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 46,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,682. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Research by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.