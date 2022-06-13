National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.58

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 13682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

