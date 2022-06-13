National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.25

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 2980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.