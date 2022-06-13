National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,263 shares.The stock last traded at $205.00 and had previously closed at $207.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average is $210.51. The stock has a market cap of $746.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Boone purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

