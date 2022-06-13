Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 85805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 151.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

