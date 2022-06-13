Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 85805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
