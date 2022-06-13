Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

