Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NRP stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.46. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 56.63% and a net margin of 52.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

