Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 37,596 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $46.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $511.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

