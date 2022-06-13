Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 74303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 21.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

